Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 4
Ryan Atkins
Time: 5:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Probation Violation (F)
***
Jose Duran-Velasco
Time: 5:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Sexual Assault (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Taking Contraband Into Correctional Facility (F)
***
David Rupelt
Time: 9:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the First Degree (F)
***
Travis Page
Time: 9:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Jeffrey Durham
Time: 10:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Douglas Workman
Time: 10:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and DUI (M)
May 5
Taylor Anderson
Time: 12:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
***
Rick Ives
Time: 8:06 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Nelson Ortiz
Time: 11:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) and DUI - Aggravated - Passenger Under 15 (F)
