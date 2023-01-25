The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 24
Jan. 24
Michael Decker
Time: 4:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Ryan Kerr
Time: 4:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F)
***
Ned Lopez
Time: 9:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M) and Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Paula Phillips
Time: 11:17 a.m.
Charge(s): Parole Violation (F)
Jan. 25
Andrew Nutall
Time: 3:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
