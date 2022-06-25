The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 24
James Spiers
Time: 11:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jason Niemeyer
Time: 2:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Parole Violation (F)
Kyle Osgood
Time: 8:36 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M) and Reckless Driving (M)
Isabel Ramos
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (M), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Rafael Ucros
Time: 11:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Violation of Promise to Appear (M)
June 25
Michael Old
Time: 1:14 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)x2
Edward Pena
Time: 2:43 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Kelsi Holman
Time: 2:56 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
Jeremy Wood
Time: 3:15 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Consume in Vehicle (M)
Christian Robertson
Time: 7:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Under 21/Any Liquor in body (M)
Paige Johnson
Time: 11:59 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
