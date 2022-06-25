The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

June 24

James Spiers

Time: 11:28 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Jason Niemeyer

Time: 2:44 p.m.

Charge(s): Parole Violation (F)

Kyle Osgood

Time: 8:36 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M), Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M) and Reckless Driving (M)

Isabel Ramos

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting (M), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)

Rafael Ucros

Time: 11:35 p.m.

Charge(s): Violation of Promise to Appear (M)

June 25

Michael Old

Time: 1:14 a.m.

Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)x2

Edward Pena

Time: 2:43 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Kelsi Holman

Time: 2:56 a.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)

Jeremy Wood

Time: 3:15 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Consume in Vehicle (M)

Christian Robertson

Time: 7:05 a.m.

Charge(s): Liquor - Under 21/Any Liquor in body (M)

Paige Johnson

Time: 11:59 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.