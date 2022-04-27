The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 23
Gregory Cyr
Time: 2:47 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Bryan Vanderussen
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Charge(s): Insufficient Flotation Device (P)
Eric Rendon
Time: 1:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Operation with Improper Number/Decal (P)
Kyle Reynolds
Time: 4:07 p.m.
Charge(s): No Flotation Device (M)
Edsel Brown
Time: 7:38 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-OUI/Watercraft (M)
Brian Busto
Time: 8:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Tammy Sconzo
Time: 8:46 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Kevin Ryder
Time: 10:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive From Justice (F)x2
April 24
Heath Moon
Time: 12:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M)
Jacob Rios
Time: 2:42 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Terry Gary
Time: 9:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Sarah Decker
Time: 12:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Steven Mahathey
Time: 2:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
April 25
Kristen Terrill
Time: 12:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (F)
Patty Ernst
Time: 12:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
Elizabeth Starheim
Time: 10:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Prescription Drugs-Possession/Use (M)
April 26
Therese Vukovich
Time: 12:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
April 27
Racheal McCleery
Time: 1:24 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
