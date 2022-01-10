The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 9
Timothy Phillips
Time: 3:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Melanie Sudeta
Time: 11:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
Jan. 10
Kayla Moredock
Time: 12:19 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Kallysta Schmidt
Time: 2:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Failure to Comply (M)
Randy Trussell
Time: 2:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
