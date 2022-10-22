The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 20
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 20
Adam Ingram
Time: 10:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (F)x2, Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M), Assault (M) and Obstruction-Refuse True Name (M)
Renee Whitesell
Time: 1:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Parole Violation (F)
For more than 60 years, Lake Havasu has been home to hundreds of miles of lakeside…
Enjoying life with family by his side, 68-year-old Ted Morris finds joy in spendin…
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in loc…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.