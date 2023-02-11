The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 8
Feb. 8
Benjamin Craig
Time: 4:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Disturbing Meeting (M) and Liquor - Consuming in Public (M)
Briana Reynolds-Sutherland
Time: 5:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Ryan Vanderwall
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggressive Animals (M)
Feb. 9
Erlene Pope
Time: 12:57 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Zachary Stacy
Time: 1:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing Over $1000 (F), Prescription Drug - Possession/Use (M), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F), DUI (M) and Possession of Tobacco by Minors (M)
Malinda Felix
Time: 4:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
Thomas Mays
Time: 4:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
Tarelle Durham
Time: 3:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Benjamin Craig
Time: 3:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Consuming in Public (M)
Chase Finch
Time: 4:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Officer (F)
Vincent Martinez
Time: 4:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Shawn Wright
Time: 6:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Clark Holland
Time: 7:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Marijuana - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Feb. 10
Freddy Ramirez
Time: 12:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
Christina McMillian
Time: 12:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Tarelle Durham
Time: 7:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F)
April Gatica
Time: 11:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Feb. 11
Jacob Singleton
Time: 12:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
Alexander Jimenez
Time: 12:53 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Evan Barnumjones
Time: 5:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing over $1000 (F), DUI (M) and Reckless Driving (M)
