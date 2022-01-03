The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

Dec. 30

Irene Anderson

Time: 9:24 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree (M)

Dec. 31

Brian Beaumont

Time: 10:21 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree (M) and Assault (M)

Gavier Alvarez

Time: 2:43 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

JAN. 1

Nathan Parker Zasadil

Time: 12:40 a.m.

Charge (s): Shoplifting-removal Of Goods (M)

Camryn James Ayers

Time: 1:37 a.m.

Charge (s): Minor in possession of liquor

Bryce Michael Nearman

Time: 7:54 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure To Appear second degree (M)

Jose Angel Cadena-Reyes

Time: 9:47 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F), License suspended/ revoked (F), Open container of liquor in vehicle (M)

Mark Travis Clayton,

Time: 10:28 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI -liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M),

Jeffery Allen Eicher

Time: 11:34 p.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-possession (F) Drug paraphernalia-possession/use (F)

