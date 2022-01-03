The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 30
Irene Anderson
Time: 9:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree (M)
Dec. 31
Brian Beaumont
Time: 10:21 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree (M) and Assault (M)
Gavier Alvarez
Time: 2:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
JAN. 1
Nathan Parker Zasadil
Time: 12:40 a.m.
Charge (s): Shoplifting-removal Of Goods (M)
Camryn James Ayers
Time: 1:37 a.m.
Charge (s): Minor in possession of liquor
Bryce Michael Nearman
Time: 7:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure To Appear second degree (M)
Jose Angel Cadena-Reyes
Time: 9:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F), License suspended/ revoked (F), Open container of liquor in vehicle (M)
Mark Travis Clayton,
Time: 10:28 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI -liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M),
Jeffery Allen Eicher
Time: 11:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-possession (F) Drug paraphernalia-possession/use (F)
