Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
June 12
Christiaan Borlase
Time: 2:21 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Michael Racki
Time: 7:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury - Damage to Property (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
Logan Castaneda
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Means of Transportation (F), DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F), Speed - Excessive (M) and Leaving Accident w/Death/Injury (F)
June 13
Hadidu Fershe
Time: 2:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Liquor - Consuming in Public (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
