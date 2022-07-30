The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 28
July 28
Allen O’Neal
Time: 3:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M), Failure to Comply (M) and Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Patrick Callinan
Time: 6:26 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
July 29
Nicole Robinson
Time: 10:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property (M)
