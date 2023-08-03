Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 1
Jeremy Sargent
Time: 6:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
August 3
Scott Wagner
Time: 12:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F)
***
Robert Hennings
Time: 1:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F) x2
