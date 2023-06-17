Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 16
Tiana Ortega
Time: 4:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Andrew Jones
Time: 10:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M) and Harassment - Repeated Acts (M)
***
William Brown
Time: 10:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) x2 and Consequences of Non-Payment of Fines (M) x3
