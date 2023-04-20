The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 19
April 19
Rosemary Cravens
Time: 5:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
William Harney
Time: 10:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
April 20
Matthew Grady
Time: 1:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit By 20/45 MPH (M) and Failure To Stop/Police Command (M)
