Mostly clear. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 9:02 pm
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 20
Nicole Dompkowski
Time: 9:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
June 21
Robbin Hyde
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Charge(s): Fraudulent Schemes/Artifices (F)
