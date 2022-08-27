The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 26
Aug. 26
Ryan Raslowsky
Time: 1:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
Michael Nichols
Time: 8:26 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Christopher Heinrich
Time: 3:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Christopher Dearman
Time: 11:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Parole Violation (F) x2
Ruben Santana
Time: 11:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Aug. 27
Malerie Kerekes
Time: 12:39 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
