Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 22
Richard Anderson
Time: 4:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Richard Lester
Time: 10:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Parole Violation (F)
***
Jett Masche
Time: 11:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
June 23
Christian Delaney
Time: 3:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Hitting the pavement this summer will be a favorite pastime for some Lake Havasu C…
The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans to open up a ch…
PHOENIX — Out of staters who want to buy cars and RVs in Arizona won’t be able to …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.