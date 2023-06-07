Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 5
Jessica Hottendorf
Time: 8:06 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control Property (M)
***
Steven Kean
Time: 8:37 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F)
***
Keven Keith
Time: 9:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Juan Cabanillas
Time: 3:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Obtaining Service w/o Paying (M) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
***
Melinda Reynolds
Time: 7:01 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Dylan Miles
Time: 9:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury - Damage to Property (M) and Disorderly Conduct - Language/Gesture (M)
***
Eric Lance
Time: 9:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) x2, Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Candice Mathis
Time: 10:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Sosciety Louden
Time: 11:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggressive Animals (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
June 6
James Brother
Time: 5:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Stolen Property (F)
