The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 1
March 1
Edward Upton
Time: 3:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Stolen Property (M), Forgery-Possession of Forgery Instrument (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Sage Dunham
Time: 5:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Joe Pilgrim
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Jordan Harling
Time: 9:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F)
