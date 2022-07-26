The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 26
Gloria Smith
Time: 12:39 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug Violation (F)x2, Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
David Hart
Time: 2:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
