The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 18
David Baccari
Time: 11:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft (M)
Cole Merisko
Time: 8:36 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), DUI with BAC of .08 or more (M)
March 19
Anthony Rodriguez
Time: 1:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault-Threat-Intimidation with Injury/Damage Property (M), Disorderly Conduct (M)
Bryce Nearman
Time: 1:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia- Possession/Use (F)
Jennifer Dyer
Time: 1:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled (M)
Noah Weiler
Time: 1:57 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault-Intent/Reckless/Injure (M), Disorderly Conduct (M)
Zachary Parlette
Time: 6:39 a.m.
Charge(s): Kidnap- Apprehension of Injury (F), Burglary 2nd Degree (F), Theft (M), Theft-Means of Transportation (F), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F), Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (M), Criminal Damage (under$1000) (M)
