The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

March 18

David Baccari

Time: 11:07 p.m.

Charge(s): Theft (M)

Cole Merisko

Time: 8:36 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M), DUI with BAC of .08 or more (M)

March 19

Anthony Rodriguez

Time: 1:55 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault-Threat-Intimidation with Injury/Damage Property (M), Disorderly Conduct (M)

Bryce Nearman

Time: 1:20 a.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia- Possession/Use (F)

Jennifer Dyer

Time: 1:50 a.m.

Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled (M)

Noah Weiler

Time: 1:57 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault-Intent/Reckless/Injure (M), Disorderly Conduct (M)

Zachary Parlette

Time: 6:39 a.m.

Charge(s): Kidnap- Apprehension of Injury (F), Burglary 2nd Degree (F), Theft (M), Theft-Means of Transportation (F), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F), Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (M), Criminal Damage (under$1000) (M)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.