Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 6
Kimberly Palos-Aldaco
Time: 1:57 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/40 MPH (M)
***
Pedro Sanchez
Time: 2:36 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/40 MPH (M)
***
David Sotelo-Yanez
Time: 12:13 p.m.
Charge(s): No Floatation Device/Under 12 Years Old (P)
***
Dean McDonald
Time: 1:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Racing/Exhibition Of Speed (M)
***
Ronnie Uhley
Time: 3:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
John Humphrey
Time: 5:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
May 7
Evan Clemit
Time: 12:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M) and Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/40 MPH (M)
***
Ryan Oneel
Time: 11:17 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Andrew Bunger
Time: 8:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F) and Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F)
***
Richard Jones
Time: 10:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
May 8
Andrew Bunger
Time: 4:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Destruction Of or Injury To Public Jail (F)
***
Glenn Modler
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
