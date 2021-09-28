Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 27
Name: Henry Kelinske
Time: 11:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F)
Name: Joseph McNaughton
Time: 3:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) Criminal Damage (M) Prevent Emergency Telephone Call (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
Name: Rachel Tolosa
Time: 11:42 p.m.
Charge: Aggravated DUI (F) and Child abuse (F)
Sept. 28
Name: Jeremy Sargent
Time: 12:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Dangerous Drugs (F), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F) and Driving with a Suspended License (M)
Name: Lawrence Turner
Time: 3:43 a.m.
Charge(s): 3rd Degree Criminal Trespassing.
Name: Larry Corwin
Time: 8:17 a.m.
Charge(s): 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing
