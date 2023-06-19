The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 16
June 16
Todd Paperny
Time: 12:39 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
June 17
Juan Arroyo
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Charge(s): No Floatation Device/Under 12 Years Old (P)
***
Kirk Hankins
Time: 3:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the First Degree (F)
***
Jeffery Mckenney
Time: 4:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M), Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree (M)
June 18
Tyler Thavanh Manikong-Ly
Time: 12:59 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Liquor - Minor - Use Unlicensed Premise (M)
***
Noah Meyer
Time: 1:37 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Consuming in Public (M) and Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
***
Domonique Fisher
Time: 1:57 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Ryan Gordon
Time: 3:02 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F) and Reckless Driving (M)
***
William Ebeling
Time: 11:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (M)
***
Shanna Ross
Time: 5:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M) and Fugitive from Justice (F)
***
Brian Hobbs
Time: 7:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F)
***
Austin Meissner
Time: 7:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
June 19
Heriberto Carbajal
Time: 2:05 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Felicia Alfieri
Time: 10:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
