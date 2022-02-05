The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 5
Tiffany Rottino
Time: 2:00 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 5
Tiffany Rottino
Time: 2:00 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
The Rural Transportation Advocacy Council is hoping to get more local roadwork int…
Since late December, San Diego autonomous driving outfit TuSimple has run seven se…
A woman has been left with debilitating injuries after a hit-and-run accident that…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.