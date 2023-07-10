The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 10
Wade Bevans
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
Jessica Litton
Time: 8:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Gianni Arciniega
Time: 11:20 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
