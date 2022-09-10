The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 9
Trevor Pierce
Time: 5:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault on Police Officer (F)
Cody Spencer
Time: 11:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Sept. 10
Cainen Fredericks
Time: 2:03 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Noise (M) and Criminal Damage Under $1000 (M)
