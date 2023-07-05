Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 4
Jennifer Lowe
Time: 9:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
July 5
Joseph Jaworski
Time: 12:23 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Possessing Open Container in Vehicle (M)
***
Margaret Marstellar
Time: 1:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply - Court Order (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
