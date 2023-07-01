Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 30
Jorge Valenzuela-Monreal
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Kevin Baez Barragan
Time: 7:32 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Emmitt Smith
Time: 7:46 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Minor Driving after Drinking (M)
***
Christian Sanchez
Time: 8:28 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Gina Cyr-Webb
Time: 8:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F)
***
Jeffrey Peterson
Time: 10:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Possession/Use Weapon in Drug Offense (F), Carrying Deadly Weapon - Failure to Admit (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F), Possession of Deadly/Defaced Weapon (F) and DUI (M)
July 1
Haze Tarbell
Time: 12:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F) and Reckless Driving (M)
***
Aiden Finley
Time: 12:41 a.m.
Charge(s): Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F) and Reckless Driving (M)
***
Clarence Wilford
Time: 1:35 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Jeffery Holmes
Time: 5:31 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F), DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for Dui (F), Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Brittany Leonard
Time: 11:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Daniel Martinez
Time: 11:49 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
