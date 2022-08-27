The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 25
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 25
Joel Pritchett
Time: 4:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Erin Duncombe
Time: 8:40 p.m.
Charge(s); Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F) and Consequence of Non-payment of Fines (M)
Aug. 26
Ezequiel Reyes-Bencomo
Time: 6:00 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI-Watercraft (M)
Longtime Parker resident Clayton Jacobson II died at the age of 88 on Thursday, in…
Three years after his indictment, a Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual conduct…
Hoover Dam once generated enough hydroelectric power to serve more than 1.3 millio…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.