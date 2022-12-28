Thank you for reading!
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 3:07 am
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 24
Jamie Lewis
Time: 4:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft Credit Card-Control (F) and Taking Identity of Another (F)
Randall Snow
Time: 3:01 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Loretta Jean
Time: 8:22 p.m.
Dec. 28
Robert Potter
Time: 8:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
