Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
SEPT. 13
Michael Martinez
Time: 7:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Leaving Accident/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
Markel Moffett
Time: 10:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Marijuana - Possession/Use (M) and Possession of Tobacco by Minors (M)
