The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 7
April 7
Damon Harrison
Time: 2:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F) and Aggravated Assault - Officer (F)
Armando Garcia
Time: 4:50 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M)
Kathleen Goulet
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
April 8
Randel James
Time: 1:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (M)
Juan Barry
Time: 2:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
