The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 15
Anna Duecker
Time: 3:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M), Swimming in Channel (M) and Interfering with Navigation (M)
Milana Jones
Time: 3:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M), Interfering with Navigation (M) and Swimming in Channel (M)
