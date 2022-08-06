The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 5
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 5
Zachary Leifer
Time: 4:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and DUI (M)
Mark Langdo
Time: 7:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Forgery - Possession of Forged Instrument (F), Criminal Possession of a Forgery Device (F), Theft of a Credit Card - Control (F), Aggravated Taking Identity - Class 3 Felony (F) and Fugitive from Justice (F)
Tamyra Henderson
Time: 7:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Forgery - Possession of Forged Instrument (F), Criminal Possession of a Forgery Device (F), Theft of a Credit Card - Control (F), Aggravated Taking Identity - Class 3 Felony (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Gilbert Pena
Time: 8:46 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Aug. 6
Hector Reina Carretero
Time: 2:21 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F) and Assault - Resisting Arrest/Passive Resistance (M)
Tatum Rushing
Time: 12:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M), Taking Identity of Another (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona primary election.
The Bullhead City Police Department is seeking a suspect in an alleged shooting th…
With three seats on the Lake Havasu City Council up for grabs in 2022 and six cand…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.