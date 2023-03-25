The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 24
March 24
Jessica Ruiz
Time: 12:33 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F) and Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Danny Robles
Time: 2:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
Seth Spiker
Time: 3:33 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Liquor - Minor in Possession (M), Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M) and Possession of Canceled/False Driver’s License (M)
James Landers
Time: 7:35 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jason Jones
Time: 9:52 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
Connie Ruesga
Time: 11:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
March 25
William Anderson
Time: 12:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Larry Engelking
Time: 2:00 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
Louis Krohn
Time: 2:19 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
