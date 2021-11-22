The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx

Nov. 20

Jesse Sturdevant

Time: 1:14 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

James Lyon

Time: 11:49 a.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)

Courtney Atwood

Time: 12:10 P.M

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Roger Clyde

Time: 8:17 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Nov. 21

Connor Lanoue

Time: 2:20 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Shawn Westerberg

Time: 11:57 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Carlos Guerrero

Time: 5:24 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M)

Lucille Lashley

Time: 5:24 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M)

Carolyn Bennett

Time: 10:32 p.m.

Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree (M)

