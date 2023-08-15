Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 12
Jonathan Hosler
Time: 3:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
***
Jake Ryan
Time: 5:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Burglary Possession of Tools (F)
***
James Temby
Time: 5:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Property (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Burglary Possession of Tools (F)
***
Francisco Leyva
Time: 8:13 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Liquor - Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
Martin Alvarez
Time: 10:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Richard Meneses-Castrejon
Time: 11:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
August 13
Steven Newbourg
Time: 1:03 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
Nathan Zuniga
Time: 1:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
Dale Rock
Time: 1:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
August 14
Donald Cox
Time: 10:49 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
August 15
Andrew McKenney-Banks
Time: 11:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Stolen Property (F)
