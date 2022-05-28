Smoke could be seen over Parker the afternoon of May 26. The smoke was from a fire near Lost Lake Resort on the California side of the Colorado River. Residents of the resort are under an evacuation order. U.S. Route 95 is closed from Agnes Wilson Road to Second Street. Traffic on Parker-Poston Road was not affected as of 2:30 p.m. Riverside County and CRIT Fire Departments have responded. No other information on the fire is available as of Wednesday afternoon.