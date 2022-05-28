The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

May 26

John Watterson

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)

Miles Goodman

Time: 7:31 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F)

Barry Toombs

Time: 7:44 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Skyler Westall

Time: 9:55 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)

May 27

Frank Hill

Time: 1:38 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)x3

Carlos Vasquezmorales

Time: 7:40 a.m.

Charge(s): Speed - Exceed 85 MPH (M)

Paul Adkiisson

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault - Endangerment (F), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F) and Drive w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)

Amber Nichols

Time: 1:58 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)

Amber Nichols

Time: 2:12 p.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)

Robert Lundin

Time: 2:32 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)

Verneil Sorlie

Time: 7:08 p.m.

Charge(s): Liquor - Consume in Vehicle (M)

David Girard

Time: 8:25 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)x4

Joelly Barco

Time: 11:17 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Jennifer Barco

Time: 11:32 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M), Assault - Threatening/Intimidation with Injury/Damage to Property (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

May 28

Kenny Alcala

Time: 1:28 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)x3

Emeterio Gomez

Time: 2:02 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)x4

Travis May

Time: 2:13 a.m.

Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement (M)

Chris Melendez

Time: 2:27 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Kyle Dandurand

Time: 3:41 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)x4

Robert Valles

Time: 6:56 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Martin Kennedy

Time: 11:06 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault - Resisting Arrest/Physical Force (M)

Martin Kennedy

Time: 11:46 a.m.

Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F)

Eric Burns

Time: 12:18 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)

Terry Gray

Time: 2:10 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (F)

