Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 21
Terry Rademacher
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
May 22
David Lamont
Time: 11:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Nikol Burgos
Time: 2:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing over $1000 (F) and DUI (M) x4
***
Isaiah McCain
Time: 10:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury - Damage to Property (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
May 23
Brian Martin
Time: 10:12 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3 and Liquor - Consuming in Vehicle (M)
***
Michelle Sherrill
Time: 1:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Obtaining by Misrepresentation (M)
ISSUE: Extend YardCity’s conditional use permit
A Lake Havasu City man was shot Wednesday morning, and now a person of interest in…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.