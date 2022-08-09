The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 7
Aug. 7
Ronald Frazier
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jesus Romo
Time: 8:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Aug. 8
Joshua Bonsang
Time: 11:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F)x2
