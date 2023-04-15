The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 14
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 14
Michelle Preston
Time: 8:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M)
James Moore
Time: 8:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
April 15
Stephen Hyland
Time: 12:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Keith Radi
Time: 1:16 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Edward Rinkes
Time: 2:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Travelers on the road from Lake Havasu City to Kingman will invariably find themse…
PHOENIX – A bill that would allocate $150 million in grants to city fire departmen…
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials are considering whether …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.