The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 22
Andrew Jackson
Time: 3:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing 1st degree (F).
Jeffery Marshall
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property (F), Criminal Damage (F), Failure to Comply (M), Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F).
George Anderson
Time: 12:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Burglary 2nd Degree (F) and Theft-Control of Property (F)
Roxanne Vargas
Time: 6:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Failure to Appear (M)
Keli Stancer
Time: 6:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Shawn Wright
Time: 8:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Darren Gaudett
Time: 11:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
March 23
Scotty Praast
Time: 9:38 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI-Aggravated-Interlock (F)
