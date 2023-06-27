Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 25
Javier Chicas-Ortiz
Time: 12:38 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
***
Dustin Villeponteaux
Time: 9:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the First Degree (F)
June 26
Michelle Ketter
Time: 12:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Hayden Mason
Time: 1:36 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2, Liquor - Minor in Possession (M) and Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
***
Staci Hines
Time: 7:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
June 27
John Bertrand
Time: 12:12 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
***
Cindy Morse
Time: 12:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
