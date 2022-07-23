The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 22
July 22
Stephanie Jones
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control of Stolen Property (M), Theft - Means of Transportation (F)x2, Forgery - Possession of Forged Instrument (F), Theft - Credit Card Control (F), Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Joseph Zerkel
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control of Stolen Property (M), Theft - Means of Transportation (F)x2, Forgery - Possession of Forged Instrument (F), Theft - Credit Card Control (F), Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Fugitive from Justice (F)x2
