The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 4
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 4
Dillon LeFurgey
Time: 2:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Georgia Bartylla-Bernard
Time: 5:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Criminal Trespassing (M)
Aug. 5
Terry Gary
Time: 12:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (F) and Failure to Appear (M)
This past Tuesday was Election Day, but for the Mohave County Republican Central C…
Pioneer Title Agency offices in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City came t…
The former CEO of what was once one of Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofits was i…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.