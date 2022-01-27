The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 26
Bryce Free
Time: 2 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transportation (F)
Anthony Tusa
Time: 3:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Probation Violation (F)
Daniel Raymen
Time: 7:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M) x2
Selaiman Noori
Time: 10:38 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jan. 27
Jiana Chambers
Time: 12:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Transportation and/or Sell (F) and Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use
Gerardo Garay
Time: 1:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Transportation and/or Sell (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Kathleen Lee
Tine: 12:19 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)
John Whitaker
Time: 9:33 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (F), Aggravated DUI (F) and Speeding (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.