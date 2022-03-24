The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

March 23

Waylon Charles

Time: 7:32 p.m.

Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transportation (F)

Sydney Miller

Time: 9:04 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

March 24

David Girard

Time: 2:05 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x2

Devenie Byrne-Gaul

Time: 5:26 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Notify/Strike Fixture (M)

