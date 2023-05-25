Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 24
Jamie Lewis
Time: 12:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Nalene Vandermeulen
Time: 8:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Alison Johnson
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Obtaining Service w/o Paying (M) and Disorderly Conduct - Disturbing Meeting (M)
