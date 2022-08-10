The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 10
Brianna Hubler
Time: 1:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F), Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F), Tamper with Physical Evidence (F) and Failure to Comply (M).
Charles Ebenal
Time: 1:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F), Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F), Tamper with Physical Evidence (F) and Failure to Comply (M).
Humberto Zubia
Time: 1:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F), Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F), Tamper with Physical Evidence (F) and Failure to Comply (M).
