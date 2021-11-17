The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx

Nov. 13

Bryce Free

Time: 2:57 a.m.

Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Degree-Unlawful Entry (F), Theft-Control-Stolen Property (F), Burglary Possession of Tools (F) and Carry Deadly Weapon under 21 years of age (M).

Carly Rupp

Time: 2:57 a.m.

Charge(s): Theft-Control of Stolen Property (F)

Nov.14

Rusty Sage

Time: 6:18 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggressive Animals (M)

Sheldon Villafana

Time: 12:36 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Sergio Gonzales

Time: 9:28 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drug-Possession for Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Prisoner Possession/Make Contraband (F)

Nov. 15

Ricardo Morales

Time: 8:47 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Samuel Mandock

Time: 12:20 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault-Resist (M)

Jesse Mailloux

Time: 12:57 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Dagen Schumann

Time: 2:48 a.m.

Charge(s): False Report to Law (M)

Efrain Medina-Ramirez

Time: 6:03 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M)

Nov. 16

Johnathan Springfield

Time: 3:53 p.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)

Devenie Byrne-Gaul

Time: 3:53 p.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)

